A deal in principle has reportedly been reached between Bayern Munich and Everton for talented youngster Henry Onyekuru.

The German champions are in need of strengthening in the wider areas this summer, with both Arjen Robben and Franck Ribéry leaving the club after the DFB Pokal final.

Their search has led them to Everton’s Onyekuru, according to well-connected Nigerian journalist Colin Udoh.

He claims that a deal between Bayern and Everton has already been agreed for Onyekuru and that a deal is close to being completed.

However, it is also suggested that there is interest from Spain and another Premier League club in the 21-year-old and a late bid could be submitted.

The Nigeria international joined the Toffees in the summer of 2017 having also attracted the attention of Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain due to his performances with Eupen.

He was immediately loaned back out to Anderlecht and spent last season in Turkey with Galatasaray, having still not made a senior appearance on Merseyside.

Onyekuru, who may exit Everton without ever featuring, was in impressive form during his spell in Istanbul though, catching Bayern’s attention.

In 28 league starts with Galatasaray, he has notched 14 goals and also chipped in with three assists.