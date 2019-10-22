<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has remained coy on whether or not the club will pursue a permanent deal for Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazilian midfielder joined on loan from Barcelona after a disappointing spell in La Liga following his move from Liverpool.

Coutinho’s loan deal includes an option to purchase him at the end of the season for £120m, but Rummenigge has not revealed whether or not the club are planning to take up that option or not.

“We will decide about that when the right point in time has arrived,” Rummenigge told Kicker.

“Philippe is a high-quality player. Philippe has no star attitudes. He is a very pleasant person and he is very popular throughout the club. We are very satisfied with the transfer.”

He has scored twice and assisted a further three times in his seven Bundesliga appearances so far as Bayern look to retain their league crown.