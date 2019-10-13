<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge insists the club and Thomas Müller are still on good terms – despite concerns over playing time.

Müller has made just three starts this season and admitted he would have to ‘think about his future’ should the current situation continue.

But Rummenigge has paid tribute to the forward, who he believes can still contribute under Niko Kovač.

“The relationship between Thomas and FC Bayern is totally intact,” he told Welt am Sonntag. “He will remain an important part of our club.

“If Thomas were content to sit on the bench, he would be at the wrong club.”

“Niko spoke with him last Sunday,” the 64-year-old added. “His statement was not happy, bu Thomas is not resentful, nor is he a back up.

“He nonetheless has to deal with the situation seriously. He’s doing so exemplarily.”

The Germany international has been with Bayern since turning 10, spending his entire professional career with the club.