Bayern Munich’s chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has reportedly apologised to coach Niko Kovač for doubting the signing of Ivan Perišić.

Perišić was signed late on in the summer window following the club’s failure to sign Callum Hudson-Odoi and Leroy Sané, with the Bavarian giants in need of a replacement for Arjen Robben.

The Croatia international was seen very much as a back-up option with the Bayern board doubting whether he had the quality to make a difference to Kovač’s side.

Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Rummenigge was at odds with the coach, claiming that Perišić was not worth signing, and was apparently angry when the tactician ignored his advice.

But the pink paper says that the former striker has since apologised to Kovač and admitted he was wrong to make such a claim.

Perišić has impressed in his cameos so far, scoring two and assisting a further two goals in four appearances.

Bayern have a €20m option at the end of the season to sign the winger from Inter.