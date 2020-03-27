<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bayern Munich have asked Marc-André ter Stegen not to renew his contract with Barcelona, according to SPORT.

The Bundesliga league leaders view Ter Stegen as their replacement for Manuel Neuer and are looking to bring the German international in next summer.

Talks over a new deal with Neuer have stalled with Bayern’s club policy restricting them offering long-term deals to players over 30.

The 33-year-old's contract expires in 2021 and the club have currently only offered to extend it by one year.





Bayern have asked Ter Stegen to hold off committing his future to Barça with the goalkeeper’s deal with the Catalans running until 2022.

It is believed that Ter Stegen’s preference is to stay at Barcelona however he is hoping to be offered a salary which is more in line with what some of the other top goalkeepers in world football are earning.

Ter Stegen has made 223 appearances for Barça since arriving from Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2014, helping the club win four LaLiga titles and the 2015 Champions League.

SPORT BILD reported last night that Chelsea are interested in bringing Neuer to Stamford Bridge if they can sell Kepa Arrizabalaga.