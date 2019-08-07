<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Premier League transfer window closes on Thursday and it seems Bayern Munich are still no closer to signing Leroy Sané.

On Monday, France Football reported that Bayern had agreed a €110m transfer fee with Manchester City for Sané and the 23-year-old is set to sign a five-year contract at the Allianz Arena.

However, German outlet Bild wrote on Tuesday that the Bundesliga giants are growing impatient with City and believe Pep Guardiola is playing games with them – specifically because the extent of the injury picked up by Sané during Sunday’s Community Shield has still not been publicly revealed.

And on Wednesday, Spanish newspaper AS claim Bayern could be forced to turn their attention to Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale if they aren’t able to complete a deal for Sané soon.

Bale was linked with Bayern earlier in the window and the Welshman was left out of the squad for Madrid’s pre-season friendly with Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday, with manager Zinedine Zidane evidently keen to offload him.

AS say Bayern may ask to take the 30-year-old on a season-long loan deal which would see them pay a portion of his eye-watering €14.5m-a-year salary, but it all depends on Sané.

However, as per a tweet from Bild journalist Tobias Altschäff on Wednesday, Bayern don’t need to worry too much about Thursday’s English transfer deadline.

The Premier League champions seem highly unlikely to replace Sané at this stage meaning they could theoretically still sell him after the English window has closed.

Bundesliga clubs are still able to make signings until 2 September.