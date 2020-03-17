<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Bayern Munich and Ajax are plotting a summer move for Brazilian forward Pepê, according to Globoesporte.

The left-winger, who plays for Brazil Série A side Grêmio, scored nine goals in 37 appearances last season.

Bundesliga leaders Bayern are believed to be chasing Pepê as a back-up if their long pursuit for Manchester City’s Leroy Sane fails to materialise when the transfer window re-opens.





Ajax have been chasing the 23-year-old for some time but according to journalist Andre Hernan, Bayern have now entered the race.

“Ajax is getting competition from Bayern, who have already asked about Pepê.

“As soon as the transfer window opens, these two clubs will make an offer.”

Bayern are believed to be looking to improve their forward line after reportedly deciding against a move for Philippe Coutinho, who is on loan from Barcelona.