Bayern Munich are considering a summer move to Ajax manager Erik ten Hag or former Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui as one of the candidates to replace Niko Kovac end of the season.

The Dutchman worked at the Bavarians as a youth team coach during Pep Guardiola’s tenure and he has impressed with his current club’s achievements in the Champions League this season.

Meanwhile, there was no meeting in Madrid between Lopetegui and the sporting director of the German club, Hasan Salihamidzic, despite rumours alleging talks between the two parties.

Bayern directors have already collected information about the Spaniard and the have also talked with Toni Kroos, whose feedback was very positive concerning his former coach’s work at Real Madrid.

Lopetegui is highly rated by the Bundesliga leaders, while he has also been linked with Real Betis and several Premier League clubs in the last few weeks.