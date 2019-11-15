<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bayern Munich are set to stick with temporary manager Hansi Flick, though it is unclear whether he will be given the role on a permanent basis.

After the Bundesliga champions parted company with Niko Kovac earlier this month, 54-year-old Flick took charge of the first-team for wins over Olympiacos and Borussia Dortmund.

With the international break following those fixtures, it had been expected a permanent replacement would be appointed before their next game, away to Fortuna Dusseldorf on November 23.

Flick had described the Klassiker match with Dortmund as “the finish line” for himself, but he will now be given more time to prove himself in the role.

“Hansi Flick will remain as our coach until further notice,” said Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. “Until at least Christmas, possibly beyond that. We trust him!”

A number of high-profile managers have been linked with the job including former boss Pep Guardiola, Mauricio Pochettino, and Massimiliano Allegri.