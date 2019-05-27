<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bayern Munich chief Uli Hoeness has called for Jérôme Boateng to leave this summer and “find another club”.

Boateng has struggled for form and fitness this term, playing just 20 times for Niko Kovač’s men and failing to even make the bench for Saturday’s DFB-Pokal final.

There have been rumours that the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United would be willing to help end the Germany international’s nightmare final season at the Allianz Arena.

And now it’s been confirmed by Hoeness that the club will listen to offers for the 30-year-old.

“As a friend, I would advise him to look for a new club,” Hoeness told Sky Germany.

“He needs a new challenge, at the moment he looks like a foreign body.”