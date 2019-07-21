<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has fired shots at Pep Guardiola as their chase for Leroy Sané continues.

Guardiola revealed in a press conference last week that he knew of Bayern’s interest ‘for a long time’, but hopes that Sané will stay at City ‘for many years’.

Rummenigge has since bitten back, claiming that the 48-year-old might be missing some details regarding negotiations.

“I don’t think Pep knows everything going on at his club,” he told reporters. “Let’s just wait and see.

“If there’s anything to announce, then we’ll do that, but that’s not all yet. We are calm about our transfers.”

The Bundesliga champions have reportedly seen two bids rejected for the 23-year-old winger.