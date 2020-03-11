<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Bayer Leverkusen announced on Tuesday that their Europa League round-of-16 second-leg clash against Rangers next Thursday will be played behind closed doors.

The first leg in Scotland, which will be played this Thursday, is currently set to go on as scheduled.

A club statement read: “In order to slow down the spread of the coronavirus, the state of North Rhine-Westphalia has decided to cancel all major events of 1,000 spectators until further notice. And the state of Bremen has also issued a similar regulation.

“However, there is the possibility of holding these events without audience participation – both clubs choose this option.





“This applies to both the Bundesliga away game at Werder Bremen on Monday, March 16, and the second leg of the Europa League round of 16 on Thursday, March 19 at the BayArena.

“According to the current status of UEFA and the local authorities in Glasgow, the away game in the Europa League will take place on Thursday evening without restrictions.

“The fan plane to Glasgow can also take off as planned with the fans on board.”

Bayer Leverkusen plays in North-Rhine Westphalia, which is currently the region in Germany that has been affected worse than anywhere else in the country.