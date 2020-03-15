<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Bayer Leverkusen head coach Peter Bosz has admitted the club will sell Kai Havertz next summer.

The German wonderkid has had a remarkable season scoring six goals and contributing five assists in all competitions.

This form has caught the attention of a host of clubs around Europe, with Sport 1 reporting that Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Barcelona are interested in a move for the midfielder.

Bosz has revealed that the 20-year-old is unlikely to be at Leverkusen next season.





Speaking to Algemeen Dagblad, Bosz said: “We can’t hold onto him next summer.

“It will be a transfer of over €100 million.

“In this business, it’s about developing talents and selling them on.

“With at least €100m, we’ll try to strengthen ourselves in three or four positions.”

Leverkusen are currently fifth place in the Bundesliga, eight points behind the leaders Bayern Munich.