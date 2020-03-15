Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz could leave the club at the end of the season, manager Peter Bosz told Sport Bild, via the Mirror, on Wednesday.

The German wonderkid has had a remarkable season scoring six goals and contributing five assists in all competitions.

This form has caught the attention of a host of clubs around Europe, with Sport 1 reporting that Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Barcelona are interested in a move for the midfielder.

Bosz has revealed that the 20-year-old is unlikely to be at Leverkusen next season.


Speaking to Algemeen Dagblad, Bosz said: “We can’t hold onto him next summer.

“It will be a transfer of over €100 million.

“In this business, it’s about developing talents and selling them on.

“With at least €100m, we’ll try to strengthen ourselves in three or four positions.”

Leverkusen are currently fifth place in the Bundesliga, eight points behind the leaders Bayern Munich.

