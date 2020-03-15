Bayer Leverkusen head coach Peter Bosz has admitted the club will sell Kai Havertz next summer.
The German wonderkid has had a remarkable season scoring six goals and contributing five assists in all competitions.
This form has caught the attention of a host of clubs around Europe, with Sport 1 reporting that Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Barcelona are interested in a move for the midfielder.
Bosz has revealed that the 20-year-old is unlikely to be at Leverkusen next season.
Speaking to Algemeen Dagblad, Bosz said: “We can’t hold onto him next summer.
“It will be a transfer of over €100 million.
“In this business, it’s about developing talents and selling them on.
“With at least €100m, we’ll try to strengthen ourselves in three or four positions.”
Leverkusen are currently fifth place in the Bundesliga, eight points behind the leaders Bayern Munich.