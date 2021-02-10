



Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has opened the door to signing Liverpool striker, Mohamed Salah.

The Egypt international has been described as “the Messi of Africa” by Rummenigge, who also said “he has the skills to play in the best teams in the world”.





And the Bayern director admits a move for the Egypt international cannot be ruled out in the future.

“At the moment we’re not planning to sign Salah, but it would be an honour to have him with us,” he told ONTime Sports.

“What he has achieved can be compared to what Messi and Ronaldo did with Barcelona and Real Madrid.”