Chief Timipre Sylva, the Minister of State for Petroleum, has, for the first time, reacted to last Thursday’s judgment of the Supreme Court which led to the sack of David Lyon as the Governor-elect of Bayelsa State about 24 hours to his inauguration.

In the shocking verdict, the apex court had asked the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to swear in the candidate with the second highest number of votes at the November 16, 2019 election as the next governor of Bayelsa.

This followed the court’s confirmation that the certificate presented by his running mate, Degi Eremieoyo, was forged.

The judgment led to the swearing in of Douye Diri of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP as successor to Governor Seriake Dickson whose tenure of office ended last Friday.

While the National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has been speaking on the unexpected turn of event in his party’s fortune in Bayelsa, Slyva, who was believed to be the godfather of the David Lyon and his deputy whose academic qualifications led to the nullification of the party’s victory has kept mute, probably out of shock since the judgment was delivered.

But in in a statement he signed on Sunday, Slyvia assured that APC will recover the mandate given to the party by the people of Bayelsa State.

He also apologised to President Muhammadu Buhari for disruption in his schedule following the Supreme Court judgment that aborted the inauguration of Chief David Lyon as the Governor of Bayelsa State.

Sylva, who is the state leader of the APC, called on the people of the state to remain calm, eschew violence and allow the legal team of the APC to explore all options available to the party.

He said: “I want to use this moment to call on all the people of our dear state, Bayelsa, to kindly shun all acts of violence and lawlessness.





“Also of great importance to me is to extend my profound apology to our President, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, over the avoidable disruption to his busy schedule which was caused by the events of the moment.

“I am aware that Mr. President and his lovely wife Her Excellency Aisha Buhari had concluded arrangements to travel to Bayelsa to witness the inauguration of the APC Governorship candidate as Governor of Bayelsa State. I therefore extend my apology to Mr. President and members of his entourage.

“To the good people of Bayelsa state, I would like to emphasize the need for restraint at all times. No doubt the events of the last few days are as provocative as they are regrettable.

“But as tempting as it might be for anyone to take the law into their hands, such temptation must be resisted in the greater interest of our state and the political stability of the country at large.

“The leadership of our great party the All Progresives Congress (APC) has directed its team of legal experts to study the situation critically and proffer legal options available to the party accordingly.

“We should therefore all remain faithful to, and have confidence in, the wisdom and ability of the party leadership to provide direction at this very sensitive time.

“Once again I call on all people of Bayelsa state irrespective of whatever differences there may be to eschew violence and respect the security measures put in place by appropriate authorities.

“Let me conclude by assuring Mr. President and our party hierarchy that despite this temporary setback, APC in Bayelsa remains strong and its members resolute in our support for the ideals of a greater and prosperous Nigeria as envisioned by our President, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari.

“The mandate will be restored and that dream of a better, greater Bayelsa State will be actualised”.