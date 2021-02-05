



Bayelsa State governor, Senator Douye Diri, has directed the Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, to immediately set up a substantive board to run the affairs of the two State owned clubs, Bayelsa United and Bayelsa Queens.

Governor Diri gave the directive during the presentation of new sets of jerseys to Bayelsa United for the 2020/2021 season at the Government House in Yenagoa.

The governor while commending Exosports over its effort to rebrand Bayelsa United, said sports in the world was no longer fashionable with government as it is increasingly becoming a private sector driven enterprise.

He urged Exosports to look beyond Bayelsa United and also extend same to the female counterparts, Bayelsa Queens, pointing out that as a governor his aspiration is to see Bayelsa United return to the Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL and for Bayelsa Queens to win Nigeria Women Premier league at the end of the season.

Having listened to the complaints of both teams, Governor Diri who was one time commissioner for Sports Development in the State stressed that both teams would get a brand new bus in no distant time to execute their matches.

The Governor called on the private sector and well meaning individuals in the state to support the development of sports in the Bayelsa State.





Earlier, Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Daniel Igali, thanked the shirt outfit for the partnership and collaboration towards changing the narrative of sports development in the state.

Apparently impressed with the level of progress made by both teams so far, Igali expressed confidence that the dream of prosperity administration could be achieved with sports.

Also, Chief Executive Officer Exosports, Mr. Luper Anaka noted that the essence of the partnership with Bayelsa United was due to the peculiar nature of Bayelsa State in the development of sports over the years,pointing out that the gesture would bring a functional synergy between the players and fans.

Mr. Anaka explained that Exosports would be providing multiple kits for the club,adding that fans could purchase the Jerseys anywhere in the world.

He equally thanked the former Chairman of the club, Mr. Tony Ogola for setting the template for the deal to the actualised.

Present at the presentation were the State Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, Secretary to the State government, Dr. Konbowei Benson, Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Daniel Igali, Director of Sports Bayelsa State Sports Council, Sir Braveman Wodi, Acting Chairman of Bayelsa United , Mr. Ken Ekpolaemi, team accountant, Mr. James Egbedi, Team Manager, Emmanuel Mark and officials of Exosports.