Bastian Schweinsteiger helped Chicago Fire to an important win in MLS, while Dallas won an eight-goal thriller on Saturday.

Schweinsteiger opened his account for the MLS season at the perfect time, scoring an 88th-minute winner to see Chicago edge Montreal Impact 3-2.

The former Germany and Bayern Munich star had set up Dax McCarty for the opener before Nemanja Nikolic doubled the hosts’ lead.

However, Montreal fought back thanks to a Saphir Taider penalty and goal from former Arsenal and Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna.

But Schweinsteiger was the hero, heading in a Djordje Mihailovic corner for the late winner.

Former Barcelona attacker Bojan Krkic made his debut off the bench for Montreal, who are seventh in the Eastern Conference, while Chicago are 10th.

In Texas, Dallas recorded a 5-3 victory over Minnesota United thanks to Brandon Servania’s heroics off the bench.

It was 3-3 when Servania was introduced in the 75th minute and he struck a dramatic late brace.

Servania tapped in a Michael Barrios cross before sealing Dallas’ win thanks to a Paxton Pomykal assist, with Mason Toye sent off late for Minnesota.

Dallas are seventh in the Western Conference, while Minnesota sit third.

Elsewhere, Harry Shipp scored a brace as the Seattle Sounders were held to a 3-3 draw by New England Revolution and Toronto drew 1-1 at home to Orlando City.

Corey Baird’s double saw Real Salt Lake come from behind to beat a 10-man Sporting Kansas City 2-1 and the Colorado Rapids edged the San Jose Earthquakes 2-1.

Columbus Crew played out a 2-2 draw with Cincinnati and the Portland Timbers recorded a 3-1 win over Vancouver despite a tremendous volley from Theo Bair for the Whitecaps.