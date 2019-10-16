<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

These are not the best of times for CHAN Eagles as they are battling with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) over unpaid camp allowances ahead of their crunch CHAN 2020 qualifier against Togo this weekend.

The team led by Imama Amapakabo are still in camp in Abuja preparing for the return leg against The Sparrowhawks on Saturday where they have to overturn a 4-1 deficit.

It was gathered that baring any logistical difficulties, the team will depart Abuja for Lagos on Thursday for the crunch encounter against Togo at the Agege Stadium.

The home-based Super Eagles are under tremendous pressure following their dismal performances at the recent WAFU Cup Of Nations tournament in Senegal.

The team, made up of players in the domestic league, lost their first game 2-1 to Togo that hitherto 4-1 in the first leg of the 2020 CHAN qualifiers before losing penalties to Cape Verde in the Plate competition after they both tied 1-1 in regulation time.

The present predicament of the team might not be unconnected with the financial squeeze at the Glass House and their poor showing in Senegal since the players and officials would have shared the prize money if they had won.