Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembélé sparked an online debate after he ‘liked’ a post on Instagram suggesting he is in line for a move to Liverpool.

A photoshopped image of Dembélé celebrating a goal with Trent Alexander-Arnold accompanied a post linking the France international with a £80m move to Anfield in the summer.

And with a click, Dembélé sent the rumour mill into overdrive.

There have been reports that Barça are prepared to cut their losses on the attacker.

He joined the Catalans from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 for a reported fee of €105m plus €40m in add-ons.

Barça had just lost Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain and Dembélé was brought in to fill the Brazilian superstar’s big shoes.

However, a string of hamstring, thigh and ankle injuries have limited his impact at the Camp Nou.

The irony is that Dembélé could be moved on in order to raise the necessary funds to bring Neymar back from his relatively unsuccessful stint in Paris.

Jürgen Klopp has expressed his admiration for Dembélé in the past, but with the 22-year-old’s dip in form and persistent injury issues, the Liverpool manager may have cooled his interest.