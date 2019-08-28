<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barcelona’s ‘Operation Neymar’ is entering its final stages with the club now willing to part with two players plus cash to get their man.

Directors from the Camp Nou club flew to the French capital on Tuesday to try and close negotiations on the Brazilian forward.

A report overnight claimed that the two sides had ‘reached an agreement’ which would see Barça pay €160m for Neymar, which Mundo Deportivo say PSG were willing to accept.

That has been refuted this morning though by Sport, who say that Barcelona will now offer €125m over two years, plus Ousmane Dembélé on a season-long loan and Ivan Rakitić on a permanent deal.

Whatever happens, it looks as if negotiations are nearing their end, with PSG fully aware that the player is desperate to go back to Spain and now looking to get the best deal possible.