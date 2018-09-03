Barcelona forward Malcom sprained his ankle in training on Monday, the club has announced.

Malcom, who joined Barca from Bordeaux in July, is expected to be out for one week.

A club statement read: “In Monday morning’s training session with the Barcelona squad, Malcom suffered a sprain to the lateral external ligament of his right ankle. The estimated recovery time is one week.”

The 21-year-old is unlikely to miss any fixtures, with Barcelona’s next match against Real Sociedad on September 15, after the international break.