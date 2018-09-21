Barcelona forward Malcom got his first Brazil call-up on Friday in a largely familiar squad to face Saudi Arabia and Argentina in the October friendlies.

The 21-year-old was one of three new names alongside Pablo, the centre-back who followed Malcom from Corinthians to Bordeaux earlier this year, and 19-year-old Gremio goalkeeper Phelipe.

“Pablo, who won the championship recently with Corinthians, is a powerful centre-back, who heads well,” manager Tite, a former Corinthians boss, said. “It’s time for him to get a chance.

“Malcom went to Barcelona after a great year with Bordeaux. Opportunities arise for players who are playing well. The matches he played in the preseason were good, with goals.”

The only other surprise was a recall for Walace, the Hannover 96 midfielder who has only two caps, the last of which came in January 2017.

Gabriel Jesus and Marcelo, both of whom were rested for September wins over the United States and El Salvador, returned to the squad, as did Miranda.

Meanwhile, Douglas Costa — who was suspended for four games by Juventus for spitting at a player — did not retain his place in the team along with Thiago Silva, who has been a regular under Tite of late.

Brazil will face Saudi Arabia in Riyadh on Oct. 12 and then play Argentina near Jeddah four days later.

Brazil squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Phelipe (Gremio).

Defenders: Alex Sandro (Juventus), Danilo (Manchester City), Eder Militao (Porto), Fabinho (Liverpool), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Miranda (Inter Milan), Pablo (Bordeaux).

Midfielders: Arthur (Barcelona), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fred (Manchester United), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan), Wallace (Hannover).

Forwards: Everton (Gremio), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Malcom (Barcelona), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Richarlison (Everton).