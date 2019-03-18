



Luis Suarez will undergo tests on a sprained ankle on Monday, weeks before Barcelona’s Champions League quarter-final against Manchester United.

The former Liverpool striker was substituted in the final minutes of the 4-1 La Liga win against Real Betis on Sunday night, after scoring his 18th league goal of the season for Barcelona.

The 32-year-old is due to join the Uruguay squad for a match against Uzbekistan, but Barca will await confirmation of the extent of his injury before allowing the player to depart.

Barcelona will play United at Old Trafford in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on April 10, with the return fixture six days later at the Nou Camp.

The winners of that tie will play either Liverpool or Porto in the semi-finals.

Lionel Messi scored his 51st career hat-trick in Barca’s win over Betis, which extended their advantage over second-placed Atletico Madrid, who lost on Saturday, to 10 points at the top of La Liga.