



Barcelona striker Luis Suarez won’t consider a move to the United States Major League Soccer, MLS.

Sport reports of a four-year contract being offered to Barcelona striker Luis Suarez to join Inter Miami are not completely true.

Sources close to the Uruguayan international say there is interest from several Major League Soccer clubs, but that there is no offer on the table from any of them.





Suarez’s intention is to remain at Barcelona for the time being and, while he’s voiced an appetite to one day join MLS, he’s in no rush to leave Camp Nou.

He has a contract for another 12 months and if he plays more than 60 percent of games next season his deal will be extended until the summer of 2022.