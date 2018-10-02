



Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has refused to be drawn on a potential January move for Paul Pogba.

The La Liga club are reported to be continually monitoring the French midfielder’s situation at Manchester United after an apparent falling out with manager Jose Mourinho.

The pair were caught on camera during a frosty training ground exchange, the day after Mourinho confirmed that Pogba would no longer be United’s vice-captain.

That has fuelled speculation that Pogba could leave Old Trafford before the end of the season, with Barcelona seemingly the most likely destination should the 25-year-old depart.

Earlier this summer, Sky reported that United had rejected an offer of £45m plus Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes for Pogba from Barcelona.

Valverde, whose side face Tottenham in the Champions League at Wembley on Wednesday, said: “We don’t know what will happen in the future.

“We respect players who are at other clubs so we don’t talk about them.”

Barcelona are without a win in their last three league matches, with their last victory coming in the Champions League against PSV Eindhoven, and midfielder Ivan Rakitic knows they must try and stop Tottenham striker Harry Kane if they want to get back to winning ways.

“I have a lot of respect for him. It was really hard to play against him at the World Cup,” Rakitic said.

“We know that he is a really big striker. The goals he scores are really unbelievable. We hope that tomorrow will not be so easy for him and that he does not score a hat-trick.”

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is in contention to start against the Spanish champions after training with the squad on Tuesday.

Speaking about Lloris’ return, Rakitic said: “I am happy that he is back but also I don’t like him so much because he is French and they beat us [Croatia] in the [World Cup] final.

“I wish him all the best and I can understand that it is really important for them that their goalkeeper and their captain is back. But, I hope that tomorrow will not be his best day.”