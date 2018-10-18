



Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal has been given an €800,000 penalty order by a Munich court after being charged with aggravated battery following a dispute at a disco last year.

Last year, former Bayern Munich player Vidal was part of a group that allegedly attacked another guest with a bottle of vodka at Crown’s Club in September.

Vidal and his half-brother Sandrino, who was also part of the group, did not appear before the district court on Wednesday, with Vidal playing in Chile’s friendly against Mexico.

At the court on Wednesday, Vidal’s lawyer said he could not appear before the court “for job-related reasons.”

Both were given penalty orders but will be able to appeal within the next two weeks. If they choose not to appeal the penalty orders will be final, but if they do so the trial will continue.

The 31-year-old was hit with 80 daily rates of income, which the court set at €10,000 after deducting alimony for his family.

The court refrained from issuing an arrest warrant, calling that “out of proportion.”