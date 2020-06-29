Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo completes his move to Juventus, the Brazilian midfielder signed a five year deal with the Serie A Champions.
Arthur travelled to Italy on Sunday for medicals and now all that’s left is the official announcement of the transfer, which is expected on Tuesday.
Juventus midfielder Miralem Panic is set to move to opposite direction following his Barcelona medical in Turin on Sunday under the supervision of the Camp Nou doctors.
