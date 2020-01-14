<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Barcelona Women coach Lluis Cortes has hailed Asisat Oshoala for winning the African Women’s Player of the Year award for the fourth time.

Oshoala won the 2019 Women Africa Footballer of The Year Award last week after holding off challenge from Cameroon’s Ajara Nchout and South Africa’s Thembi Kgatlana.

She has been a key member of Cortes’ team since joining them from Chinese side Dalian Quanjian.

The Nigeria international initially joined Barcelona on a six-month loan deal following the postponement of the Chinese Women’s Super League in January 2019.

She went on to establish herself in the team with eight goals after 11 games in all competitions.

Her impressive performances convinced the club to hand her a two-year contract that will keep her in Catalonia until June 2022.

The 25-year-old outstanding form last year saw her scoop the highly coveted award and also equalled compatriot Perpetual Nkwocha’s record in the process.





She has so far netted 14 goals in 14 games this season, including four and first her professional hat-trick against Tacon.

However, Cortes believes having the Nigerian in his team is an honour.

“Having the best African player (Asisat Oshoala) in my team means a lot,” Cortes said.

“She earned the award and they aren’t giving her for who she is but based on merit. This in part benefits us, from her success and her individual performances.

“We are privileged to have her because she is a very different player with a different physical form in comparison to any other player in the league.

“Having such a unique player that’s so different from what you can find on the national market is an advantage for us and it’s our responsibility to know in what moment to play her.

“The moment when maybe another player can perform better but we are very happy with her. Her attitude and her game coming back from the holidays has been excellent and we hope this continues.”