Barcelona winning debut excites Kun Aguero

Sergio Aguero was delighted to make a winning debut for Barcelona in victory over Valencia.

Aguero enjoyed his first minutes in a Barcelona shirt in Sunday’s 3-1 win over Valencia at Camp Nou.

The Argentine said he was “really happy” to make his debut and added: “I couldn’t wait for this moment to arrive, but the win is the most important thing.

Aguero came on for the final five minutes, replacing Sergiño Dest, and Camp Nou fans chanted ‘Kun, Kun’ in reference to his nickname.

“It was incredible to hear them chanting that,” he added. “I will have to get used to that song. Now I have to prove myself on the pitch so they toast me. I can’t give them all a hug, but I hope they enjoy how I play.”

Aguero joined from Manchester City on a free transfer in the summer but has had to wait to debut because of a calf injury.

“You suffer much more away from the pitch,” he said. “I wanted to be involved, but I had to be patient. The team needed the international break to get the confidence back and you could see that