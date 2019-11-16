<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barcelona are reportedly kicking themselves after letting Arsenal starlet Gabriel Martinelli slip through their fingers.

Martinelli – a £6m signing from Brazilian side Ituano – has been a standout performer this season, scoring seven goals in nine appearances.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barça officials regret not signing the 18-year-old after he spent time at La Masia earlier this year.

The LaLiga giants are short on attacking depth and are apparently considering LAFC forward Carlos Vela and Chelsea winger Willian as January options.

Jürgen Klopp also made a note of praising Martinelli after his performance in the 5-5 draw at Anfield in October.

“He’s really unbelievable,” Klopp told reporters.

“So young, looks so mature already, is a proper threat. Yeah, he looks like a really decent player.”

Arsenal return to domestic action against Southampton on November 23, with Unai Emery fighting for his job.