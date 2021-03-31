



FC Barcelona have revealed more images of players wearing the special limited-edition jersey that they will be using in the upcoming El Clasico against Real Madrid, which is to be played on the 11th of April. The jersey features a unique mashup of the Senyera flag as well as the trademark claret and blue colours of Barcelona.

The shirt is being launched under the motto ‘Una samarreta ens agermana’‘, which means- ‘One shirt unites us’. Barcelona legend Carles Puyol first unveiled it in an exclusive advert back in January. The colour scheme, say the club, aims to unite the Barça fans’ pride in the club and its identity, with its roots in Catalonia.





The kit is also made entirely out of 100% recycled polyester, which aims to honour the club’s commitment to sustainability.

In the kit’s presentation video, Carles Puyol also shared a message, that said: “If you need reasons to give it your all in times as hard as this, don’t look outside of yourself. Those reasons are within each of us,” providing inspiration and a signal of unity in what was a complicated time for the club.