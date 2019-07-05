<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barcelona has unveiled Frenkie de Jong ahead of PSG forward Neymar and Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann signing.

The 22-year-old Netherlands midfielder agreed to leave Ajax for La Liga Champions in January for a reported fee of €75m, while a further €11m could be paid in bonuses.

De Jong penned a five-year deal with Barcelona following three seasons with the first team Eredivisie Champions in which he made 89 appearances across competitions, providing six goals and 13 assists.

As quoted by the club themselves on their official website, De Jong admitted: “I am very happy to be here finally. As a child, it was a dream for me to play at Barça, and now I’m here so it’s great. I’m really looking forward to setting foot on the Camp Nou pitch for the first time.”

“I like Barca’s way of playing, the philosophy of Barça and Ajax are very similar, and I think I will enjoy it.”

“I’m happy to be able to play with Messi, who I have always followed. Now my idol will be my teammate.”

De Jong was part of the Ajax side that won the domestic double last season and reached the Champions League semi-final, where they were beaten by eventual runners-up Tottenham.