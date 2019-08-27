<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barcelona have unveiled a new statue in the honoured and memory of their legendary former player and coach Johan Cruyff at the Camp Nou on Monday.

The Dutchman was an icon in his playing days before his innovative coaching methods changed the game by operating as an attacking midfielder or forward, he won three Ballons d’Or during his career and spent five seasons with La Blaugrana, whilst also enjoying a total of 11 years at Ajax spread across two stints.

However, Cruyff returned to La Liga Champions to them to win the 1992 European Cup and inspired current Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, have gone on to become hugely successful coaches themselves.

Josep Maria Bartomeu, vice-presidents Jordi Moix and Jordi Cardoner and treasurer Enrique Tombas all attended the ceremony as the club president said. “It’s a special and very emotional moment,”

“It has been three years since March 24, 2016, when he left all cules and all the fans across the world and left us empty.

“We go on without the man who changed our collective mentality.

“He restored our self-esteem and showed us that if we worked without complaining, we could achieve anything we wanted.

“With the statues of Cruyff and [Laszlo] Kubala, these two legends of Barcelona will live on in such a symbolic place.

“We’ve arrived at this historic day, as this Tuesday we will open the stadium which bears [Cruyff]’s name and is the first part of Espai Barca.

“It’s a way of committing to our philosophy.”

Johan’s wife Danny and children Susila and Jordi also attended the ceremony as the former Manchester United forward said: “On behalf of our family, we feel proud, it’s a pleasure, it’s beautiful and we can only say thank you,”

“To be beside the pitch that he spent so many years playing on, where he enjoyed and suffered, is where he must be, and in this position giving orders.”

The bronze statue is 3.5 metres in height, weighs 1,500 kilograms and took Dutch sculptor Corry Ammerlaan van Niekerk four months to build.

It can be found in front of the access to the Tribuna stand, very close to the statue of Kubala.

Other guests included the president of the Government of Catalonia Quim Torra and the consul for the Netherlands in Barcelona, Dirk Kremer and many former players included Carles Puyol, Sergi Barjuan and Albert Ferrer.

The club are also set to set to open the new Estadi Johan Cruyff, the new home for the team B and the women’s team, on August 27 as the stadium will replace the Miniestadi and the opening ceremony will include a match between FC Barcelona and Ajax youth teams.