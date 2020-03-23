Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte once the summer transfer window opens for business.
The Catalan club are keeping a close eye on City’s potential Champions League ban with the Liga giants ready to offer the Frenchman a way out should the reigning Premier League title-holders be excluded from European competition.
Mundo Deportivo report that Quique Setien’s side are already looking ahead to next season – whenever that may be – and are, as a priority, aiming to strengthen in defence.
Laporte was a target for Barcelona in 2017 but were unwilling to pay his €65m release clause which then eventually saw the 25-year-old move to the Etihad.
But they have tracked his progress and remain keen admirers of Laporte.
Mundo say that should City’s appeal against a Champions League ban fail, then Barcelona will make a move for the central defender, who they see as the ideal replacement for the ageing Gerard Pique.