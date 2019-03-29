<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Barcelona’s power-brokers are torn on whether to sign Antoine Griezmann and selling Philippe Coutinho may be the key to any potential deal, according to reports by ESPN.

Griezmann was close to joining the Spanish champions last year before revealing he would stay with Atletico Madrid in a documentary called ‘La Decision’ a publicity stunt many at the Camp Nou did not like.

The France World Cup winner is now reportedly seeking a move away from the Wanda Metropolitano less than a year after signing a lucrative contract extension, and it is believed his representatives have reached out to Barcelona to re-spark a transfer.

ESPN are reporting Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu is extremely keen on doing a deal, despite other board members and even coach Ernesto Valverde insisting he is not the type of player they should be signing.

The club have been focused on signing a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez, with Marcus Rashford, Richarlison, Maxi Gomez and Luka Jovic the prime candidates.

Griezmann has a €120 million release clause in his contract which Atletico would make any suitor match, and it is believed that fee would be far too much for Barcelona unless they sold players, with Coutinho the most likely.

The Brazilian midfielder joined from Liverpool for an initial £105 million deal at the beginning of last year, but has failed to find his feet at the club and has been reduced to a bench role this season.

Should Barcelona move for Griezmann they will almost certainly have to sell Coutinho, with Chelsea and Manchester United said to be extremely interested in bringing the 26-year-old back to the Premier League.