Barcelona are preparing a last-minute offer for Chelsea winger Willian.

The Brazilian has long been a target for Barcelona and the Catalan giants are ready to offer Chelsea around £20m for his signature, according to Sky Sports.





Willian is out of contract at the end of this season.

Talks over a new contract have not reached the final stages, and it is possible the Blues could cash in this month.

Barcelona launched an offer of £55m for Willian in the summer of 2018.