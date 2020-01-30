Barcelona are preparing a last-minute offer for Chelsea winger Willian.
The Brazilian has long been a target for Barcelona and the Catalan giants are ready to offer Chelsea around £20m for his signature, according to Sky Sports.
Willian is out of contract at the end of this season.
Talks over a new contract have not reached the final stages, and it is possible the Blues could cash in this month.
Barcelona launched an offer of £55m for Willian in the summer of 2018.
