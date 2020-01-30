Chelsea star Willian is prepared to shun a move to Barcelona to remain at Stamford Bridge, according to report in Spanish media.

Barcelona are preparing a last-minute offer for Chelsea winger Willian.

The Brazilian has long been a target for Barcelona and the Catalan giants are ready to offer Chelsea around £20m for his signature, according to Sky Sports.


Willian is out of contract at the end of this season.

Talks over a new contract have not reached the final stages, and it is possible the Blues could cash in this month.

Barcelona launched an offer of £55m for Willian in the summer of 2018.

