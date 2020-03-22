<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Wilfred Ndidi has been linked with a summer move to Barcelona as replacement for Sergio Busquet.

The Blaugurana are looking for a longtime replacement for the Spanish midfielder who would be 32 next season and according to a report in Don Balon, has made Ndidi their top priority ahead of the next transfer window.

The former European champions are looking to rejig their midfield with the duo of Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic expected to leave the Nou Camp at the end of the current campaign.





Rakitic has lost his place to Frankie De Jong, while Vidal is desperate to leave the club.

Ndidi has once again impressed for Leicester City this season with two goals and one assist in 29 league appearances for the Foxes.

He is renowned for his ball-winning abilities, his movement and positioning off the ball, and the impressive number of interceptions he makes per game.