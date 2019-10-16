<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Spanish giants Barcelona are considering a move for talented Nigeria winger Samuel Chukwueze.

Barcelona sees Chukwueze as an ideal and a cheaper alternative to PSG forward Neymar who they failed to lure back to the Camp Nou this summer.

Chukuweze has scored 10 goals and recorded five assists in 45 appearances since breaking into Villarreal’s first team last season.

“The big obstacle to hiring Chukuwueze is the price of the deal which can go as high as €63m,” reads a report in Gol Digital.

“The situation of Ousmane Dembele remains unimproved compared to last season. The injuries return and Barcelona are running out of patience.”

Premier League clubs, Liverpool and Leicester City are also interested in signing the 20-year-old.