



Barcelona will reportedly look to bring Paris Saint-Germain attacker Neymar back to the club if Lionel Messi does indeed depart in the near future.

Neymar was tipped to complete a sensational switch back to Camp Nou over the summer, but with cash-strapped Barcelona heavily restricted with their spending, the Brazilian forward remained at the Parc des Princes.

PSG’s sporting director Leonardo has since confirmed that talks are underway regarding a new contract for Neymar, who is currently tied down to the French champions until 2022.





However, according to Sport, PSG will still consider selling Neymar for the right price if they cannot agree a new deal with the 28-year-old, and the former Barcelona man is tempted to move back to Catalonia.

Should PSG and Neymar fail to come to an agreement over an extension, the report claims that the French giants will entertain offers of €100m (£89.8m) for the Brazil international, who has amassed 72 goals in 89 games for PSG since his record-breaking €222m (£199.2m) move to the French capital.

As for Messi, the Argentine’s future reportedly hinges on Barca’s new president and the plans going forward at Camp Nou, with talk of a transfer to Manchester City heating up once more.