<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

FC Barcelona have been talking to their big stars, including Lionel Messi, to consider a pay cut following the spread of the deadly virus that has stopped the game in Spain.

Deadly spread of Covid-19 has impacted football globally with all major leagues coming to a halt for the foreseeable future.

Barcelona last played on March 7 in a narrow 1-0 win over Real Sociedad and their season is unlikely to resume before May.

It means they are struggling to attract the income required to keep the extraordinary costs of the club running.

According to Marca, a board meeting that took place last Wednesday suggested the club cut wages of the highest earners.

The decision was then taken to senior squad members including captain Lionel Messi this weekend.





It means Messi could see his staggering £1.15million-a-week wages cut while the season has been postponed.

Barcelona also have three other senior stars who earn over £300,000-a-week including Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann and Sergio Busquets.

The report adds the players have reacted positively to the suggestion although it can’t be determined how much their wages will be reduced without knowing how long competitions will be suspended.

Barca generates huge incomes from LaLiga and the Champions League – both of which are currently postponed.

They welcome a profitable figure through ticket sales with the Nou Camp having the capacity to host over 99,000 people.‘Lionel Messi is more incredible than Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Champions League also turns in a hefty fee with Uefa paying out a share of £2.35bn to participating clubs in the competition.