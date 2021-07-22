Barcelona to tackle Red Bull Salzburg in pre-season friendly

This summer’s pre-season plans are beginning to take shape for Barcelona, who will take on Red Bull Salzburg at Red Bull Arena on Thursday, August 4.

Prior to that match in Austria, Ronald Koeman’s side will face Nastic de Tarragona (Wednesday, July 21), Girona (Saturday, July 24) and Stuttgart (Saturday, July 31).

Barcelona’s fixtures against Nastic and Girona will both take place in Catalonia before a trip to Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany, where they will stay between July 28 and August 3.

From there, the Blaugrana will travel to Salzburg to play Red Bull Salzburg on August 4.

After this fourth pre-season friendly, Koeman’s team will return to Barcelona to continue their preparations ahead of the 2021/22 LaLiga Santander season.