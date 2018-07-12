Barcelona have tabled a second bid – believed to be worth up to £53m – for Chelsea winger Willian, Sky Sports reports.

Last week, Sky Sports broke the news of Barcelona’s initial £50m bid for the Brazilian, with talks still ongoing between the two clubs and representatives of the player.

The La Liga champions first began efforts to lure Willian to the Nou Camp as long as three months ago.

It was reported in May that Manchester United are also interested in signing the versatile winger, who received rave reviews during the World Cup, despite Brazil’s exit at the hands of Belgium in the quarter-finals.

Willian made 55 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea last season, scoring 13 goals.

He has scored 44 goals in 236 appearances for Chelsea since joining from Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013.