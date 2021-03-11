



Barcelona have tabled a pre-contract offer for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero.

TyC Sports confirms that Barcelona have made a formal offer for Aguero.

The Argentine forward’s contract with City ends on June 30 and he could come to Camp Nou next season.

Joan Laporta wants to unite Leo Messi with Aguero, his compatriot and friend. The future of Messi is still in the air but if Aguero comes it could help to convince Messi.





“Leo is not guided by money,” said Laporta on various occasions.

This season Aguero has had just 331 minutes split across 11 games. Injuries have been a problem for the forward. Even though he is now fit, he was not given any time in the Manchester derby – with City falling to a 2-0 defeat.