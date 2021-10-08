Barcelona supremo thinks it is ‘fair’ Ronald Koeman remains in charge

Joan Laporta spoke to ‘RAC1’ and also publicly backed his coach Ronald Koeman. He said that he “deserves a vote of confidence,” although he admitted that the Dutchman, like the whole club in general, are going through a difficult period.

Before the match against Atletico Madrid, Joan Laporta came out and backed Koeman amid the constant rumours. “Whatever happens, he’s staying,” he said then.

Barcelona were beaten 2-0 and, as he told the media, Koeman remained the Barca coach. This Friday, Laporta once again showed his support for the coach.

In comments to ‘RAC1’, he talked about Messi, Barca and other things, but his opinion remained unchanged.

“Koeman is staying. When things are not going well, we’re all down in the dumps, including him. You have to look at it, listen to people you trust and, in the end, I reached the conclusion that I should act as I did with Rijkaard back in 2003. He deserves a vote of confidence,” Laporta pointed out.

And he explained why he believed Koeman should stay. “He loves Barca, you can tell that. He’s a club legend and he came at a tough moment institutionally. I ask him whether he had faith in the team, he said yes, but that he needed to get his injured players back. I think it was fair to let him stay. In addition, his contract is still valid,” the Barca president continued.

He was asked whether it was true that he still had a good relationship with Xavi, who many see as Koeman’s successor. “We’re friends. I’ve spoken to him recently, yes. Just like I spoke to Pep Guardiola not long ago as well, I like telling them certain things,” he revealed. And he made it clear that it has got nothing to do with looking for another coach: “It would not be a vote of confidence if I were to say that I’m starting to talk to others.”

Laporta sent a message to those who criticise the fact that Koeman has yet to be sacked. “People can think that I’m improvising, but I’ve never said that Koeman would not be the one to turn the situation around. I think it’s the best decision right now,” the 59-year-old added.

He did not want to say whether he had ever thought of getting rid of Koeman. “I can’t talk in the heat of the moment. I have to be careful when it comes to making decisions. I’m a big Johan (Cruyff) fan. I’ve done what some people have advised,” he continued.

Lastly, he admitted that some of his opinions are not shared by Koeman with his style of play. “I understand when they’ve said to me that we play in a certain way. I can’t argue with a professional about these technical topics. I’ve always respected him. The only thing I can do is give my opinion. Sometimes he has responded with technical comments,” he concluded.