



Although Tottenham are planning to make it very difficult for anyone to sign Harry Kane, Barcelona have got him a back up option if they are unable to get Erling Haaland. This is according to ‘Marca’.

Mino Raiola, Haaland’s agent, has been talking to several clubs who are interested in the player. One of those is Barcelona, but there is a good chance of someone else beating them to the player. That is why the Catalans are also following Kane, ‘Marca’ reports.





The problem is that the Spurs board have no intention of selling him. In fact, ‘The Sun’ explains that they put a price tag of more than 200 million euros on the English striker. The aim was, partly, to dissuade any interested parties.

Barca are among those interested. However, their delicate financial situation means that it his highly unlikely they will be able to sign the Spurs man. Sergio Aguero, for example, could join Barca for free because his Man City contract expires in the summer.

What is certain is that there will be a lot to talk about when the summer transfer window opens. Real Madrid, Man City, Man Utd and Barca are interested in players like Haaland and Messi. The futures of these two remain uncertain.