Former Barcelona and Valencia striker David Villa has announced his retirement from playing football.

Villa, who currently plays for Japanese club Vissel Kobe, has decided to hang his boots at the end of the 2019-20 season.

He made the announcement in a tweet on his official Twitter page on Tuesday night.

The 37-year-old wrote: “After 19 years as a professional, I have decided to retire from playing football at the end of this season.

“Thank you to all the teams, coaches and teammates that have allowed me to enjoy this dreamed career.

“Thank you to my family, that has always been there to support me.”

Villa won the 2010 FIFA World Cup and Euro 2008 with Spain, and the UEFA Champions League in 2011 with Barcelona.

He is Spain’s top scorer with 59 goals in 98 games.