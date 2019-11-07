<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

It may only be November but any sporting directors worth their salt are already planning for next summer.

Bayer Leverkusen starlet Kai Havertz is likely to be one of the hottest properties of the 2020 summer window and it seems Barcelona are interested in bringing to Camp Nou.

That’s according to Catalan outlet Sport, who report on Thursday that Barça sent scouts to watch Havertz play as Leverkusen beat Atlético Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The 20-year-old had an excellent game against Atleti and Sport claim it isn’t the first time Barça have sent a delegation to watch him this season.

The German international playmaker is expected to be one of the stars of the future and the Blaugrana are likely to face competition for his signature from a number of top European clubs for his signature.

Bayern Munich are thought to be seriously interested, as are Manchester United, and Havertz is likely to command a transfer fee in the region of €100m.

Leverkusen seem to have accepted that this will be the youngster’s last season at the club and are hoping to spark a bidding war.