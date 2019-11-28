<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele has suffered from six injuries this year after he limped off during the clash against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League at the Camp Nou.

Dembele was replaced by his fellow countryman Antoine Griemann, the former Atletico Madrid forward was initially dropped to the bench by Ernesto Valverde.

Dembele was stretched by Sergio Roberto’s cross and fell on the ground, immediately he signaled for a substitution.

The nature of his injury is yet to be confirmed by the club medicals.

Barcelona won the clash 3-1 with Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Griezmann all on the score sheet for the La Liga Champions.