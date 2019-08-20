<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele suffered an injury after the La Liga opener against Athletic Bilbao on Friday evening, the France star finished the game but had some discomfort on his leg as he walked off the pitch.

The club medical attendants set up an appointment with the attacker for Saturday morning to carry out a test to understand the extent of the injury but Dembele failed to show up.

His action not to show up for the medical examination left the medical team furious, Dembele eventually came for the medical examination on Monday.

The results showed a tear to his left hamstring which could rule him out for five weeks and the club, right through from medical staff to directors and even his own teammates, are furious with the lack of a reaction from the player.

Dembele’s attitude frustrated the team last season after staying in bed and oversleeping missing training, and it seemed that he had since understood the message.

Now, doubts have resurfaced about the attitude of the forward.