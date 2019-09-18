<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barcelona played a goalless draw against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League at the Signal Iduna Park.

The La Champions struggled all night to earn the draw and it was Terra-Cotta Stergen heroic save from a penalty spot that earn Barcelona the away point after the German goalkeeper saved Marco Reus’ penalty.

Antoine Griezmann admits that Barcelona need to improve after their scoreless draw at Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

The Catalans were inferior on the night, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen had to save them by saving a Marco Reus penalty.

“He stopped a penalty and made other important saves,” Griezmann said after the game.

“We haven’t knocked on the door and we have to improve that.

“We have to work, but a point is a point.”

Barcelona will play Slavia Prague in their next Champions League match but before the clash, their focus is back to the game against Granda and Villarreal in the domestic scene.